Dancing City impresses on chase debut at Punchestown

Willie Mullins' Dancing City put in a good round of jumping on his way to a debut victory over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Punchestown.
The seven-year-old won three Grade 1 contests in a fruitful novice hurdling campaign last season, including at Aintree and Punchestown in the spring, while he was third in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.
Switched to novice chasing this season, he was sent off the 2/5 favourite under Paul Townend and looked a natural over fences, establishing a comfortable lead after the last.
Gordon Elliott's Shannon Royale made late inroads to cut the deficit to a length-and-a-half at the line but Dancing City was merely kept up to his work to ensure the win in the three-mile contest.
Paddy Power cut the winner to 6/1 from 10/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
“That was nice, he jumped brilliant in the main and then took in the scenery down the straight!” said Townend.
“I gave him a slap going to the last to make him concentrate and he jumped it well. Then we heard another one coming he pulled out plenty again.
“It’s as good a start as you could hope for. He’s very good, he has been good since he started and we were hoping for that.
“I was happy enough to take a lead, but I didn’t break stride and let him roll along.
“I think he’ll come on for the run, all of ours are, especially over that trip (three miles), he took his blow, had a look and went on again so very happy.”
