Dan Skelton trains winner at every track this season as Heltenham wins at Perth

Dan Skelton has had a winner at every UK jumps track this National Hunt season after Heltenham won the Bedmax Capercaillie Handicap Chase at Perth.

The nine-year-old proved he can win away from his beloved Newbury with this victory over two miles in Scotland, Harry Skelton delivering a race-winning move from the back of the fourth last. He swept through the field to take up the running and he fought hard to see off the challenge of Coup De Couer in the home straight to justify 15/8 favouritism off a career-high winning mark of 139. Wayward on the run in, he was kept up to his work to win by one and three quarter lengths, ensuring a landmark victory for his trainer who continues to break new ground. It also added a further £8,700 to the Champion Trainer's prize-money haul, which he topped up by £23,000 on Wednesday with £5 million still within reach if results go his way in the final days of the campaign.

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“It’s quite incredible really and I’ve just loved it," the trainer told Racing TV. "It’s something I never really had on the agenda. I think it was in January some time and someone did an article in the Racing Post and said that the most winners anyone has ever had at Cheltenham in a season was 18 and we were on 14 at the time so I thought I wonder how we were getting on elsewhere. “I noticed there were only four tracks missing this season and one of them was Musselburgh and I thought we won’t even bother, we don’t have any runners at Musselburgh really, “Then Jimmy Fyffe rang and said 'I want Made U Blush to run at Musselburgh I have a few coming up'. I said ‘Jimmy she’ll be the only runner’ but he said send her up, she won, and I thought if we’re this close we should maybe give it a go. “It took 21 runners to get a winner at Plumpton and luckily it’s taken a few less to get one at Perth. I’m in awe of my team, in awe of the owners who have supported us to do it, and willed us on to do it, and I love doing this job. “Sometimes I set myself silly or ridiculous targets but it’s a motivator for me and I’ve also found out that it’s a motivator for those around me too."

👏 Huge congratulations to Dan Skelton and his team!



A remarkable achievement to saddle a winner at every UK track throughout the 2025-26 season!



Heltenham provides the Perth success, to complete the set ✅ https://t.co/yDk0VpdSqs pic.twitter.com/itHF8CuTNy — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) April 22, 2026

Another Away day for Russell Apple Away stayed on well to land the Listed Fair Maid Of Perth Mares' Chase at the Scottish track for a second time. Panic Attack, 12 days on from falling in the Grand National, was a hot 4/6 favourite to gain redemption and she looked likely to do so for a long way, jumping well on the front end under Harry Skelton. However, Ruby Island put pressure on her after three out and Panic Attack began to wilt after the last, allowing the rallying Apple Away to bag the victory under Derek Fox. Ruby Island was second a length and a quarter behind with Panic Attack a further short head away in third following a thrilling finish. It looked a case of one race too many for the market leader, who has had a fine season after three wins including the Paddy Power and Coral Gold Cups. Apple Away (4/1) was much the fresher, this just her second start of the campaign after she ran at Carlisle back in November.

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