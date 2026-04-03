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All eyes are on Dan Skelton at Cheltenham

Dan Skelton targets Musselburgh Flat prize with Gambino

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Fri April 03, 2026 · 3d ago

Dan Skelton will attempt to break further new ground by securing his first ever Flat winner with Gambino in the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boost Queen’s Cup Handicap at Musselburgh.

Having swept pretty much all before him during the 2025/2026 National Hunt campaign, the Shelfield Green handler will turn his attention to the Flat in the £50,000 prize.

Following his switch from Noel Meade, Churchill gelding Gambino proved no match for Constitution Hill on his stable debut when finishing third in a novice stakes at Southwell in February.

And after filling the same position on his hurdles debut at Newbury last month, the lightly raced five-year-old will switch back to the level in a bid to capitalise on an opening mark of 83 under Rossa Ryan in the one mile, six furlong contest.

Skelton said: “He ran really well against Constitution Hill and he ran really well over hurdles the other day at Newbury. He was just a little bit keen at Newbury and he didn’t quite get home on his first try over hurdles, but that will come and I think he will make a very nice novice hurdler next season.

“I don’t want to lose his novice status over hurdles so we have put him back on the flat and I think his mark seems acceptable for a race like this."

Having sent out the odd flat runner here and there, Skelton, who recently became the first jumps trainer in history to reach £4 million in prizemoney, intends to saddle a few more on the level throughout the season.

He added: “I am going to have a few more runners on the Flat as I think we have about eight to have a go with and we will see where we stand.

“Those middle to staying-distance races jumps trainers seem to do better than expected in, and we have got lots of those types of horses so we will give it a go. I’ve not got any Royal Ascot aspirations, but if one of them gets themselves there then fine."

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