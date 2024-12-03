The Alcester handler finished runner-up to Willie Mullins in the table last season and currently leads the way following an excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Be Aware came close to providing the team with a big-race victory at Cheltenham last month when going down by just half a length to Burdett Road in the Greatwood Hurdle – and Skelton believes there is more to come from the grey ahead of a likely appearance at Ascot on December 21.

“This race is always one of the highlights of the Festive period and on our radar from a long way out,” said the trainer.

“It’s a very valuable race and could be an important contest in our bid to claim the trainers’ championship this season.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to win it twice before (Willow’s Saviour in 2013 and Mohaayed in 2018) and hopefully we can be lucky again. It looks the ideal spot for Be Aware after his run in the Greatwood and he should have plenty of improvement to come.”

Be Aware is one of 34 entries for the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle, headlined by the first four home in the Greatwood, with Burdett Road and Be Aware joined by the third-placed Dysart Enos and the fourth home Tintintin.

Nicky Henderson, the most successful trainer in the race with five victories after Luccia struck last year, has four entries, including Jingko Blue and Under Control.

The 2021 winner of the race, Tritonic, is entered for Alan King along with Favour And Fortune, while Surprise Package and Impero are the only two entries from Ireland.