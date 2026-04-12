Dan Skelton pride at securing first British jumps trainers' championship in 2025/26 season

Dan Skelton has spoken of his pride at effectively being crowned champion jumps trainer for the first time.
The Skelton outfit enjoyed a stunning four-timer at Aintree on Saturday and although Willie Mullins once again won the Randox Grand National courtesy of I Am Maximus, with the Skelton-trained mare Panic Attack falling at the third, her trainer now has an unassailable lead in the title race.
Skelton said on Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday programme: “Yesterday was one of our finest days I think. Four winners on Grand National day, what can you say? Just phenomenal.
“The horses have just been brilliant and to be as brilliant as they have been, it’s needed the attention of all the staff and support of all the owners, who are the most important part of this all.
“The owners have really given us the inspiration, the support and obviously the financial backing to be able to go and to do something like this. And throughout the year, it has really dawned on me how much I love doing this.
“I’ve always loved doing it, but this year it’s really dawned on my how much I love doing this – and doing it for the people that I do it for. It’s an absolute privilege to be able to steer the ship and the people who work for us are just phenomenal and should be very, very proud today.
“Willie spoke yesterday of how proud he is of his team in Closutton, who have had the adversity of the weather that they’ve faced this year. We haven’t had to face that weather adversity quite as much, but all stable staff have to face that and everybody is rightly proud of them teams.
“But to have a championship team is something that not many people get to experience and I’m super, super proud.”
Skelton’s two Saturday Grade 1 wins with Mirabad and Boss Man Jack have helped him to a total of £4,762,920 for the season, over £2,000,000 clear of Mullins who is still looking to secure another title victory over Gordon Elliott in Ireland.
Nicky Henderson and 14-time British champion trainer Paul Nicholls are also too far back to trouble Skelton’s huge lead before the end of the campaign at Sandown later this month.
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