Leading trainer Dan Skelton has thrown his full support behind the David Power Jockeys' Cup.

The contest, which launched at Cheltenham on Friday, is the most lucrative jockey competition in the world with prize-money, funded by the Flutter Group, of £1.5million. It runs through to the eve of the Randox Grand National with riders scoring points for every British National Hunt race shown live on ITV during that period. Some have criticised the size of the prize pool and the failure to incentivise other groups, particularly owners, but Skelton said: "I think it’s an absolutely brilliant initiative. I’ve seen some comments about it in a negative light, which I think are rather short-sighted. “Because if this works, and I’m yet to fully understand what Flutter want to see out if it, but the investment they’ve made in it and the investment they made in the ITV series, is phenomenal and should be applauded. “It’s at the point where other bookmakers are saying ‘isn’t it great’. I think there’s short-sightedness in people saying this money should be used somewhere else. “This money was never allocated to the sport in the first place. They came in with one idea, they wanted to do this and use this amount to do it. What are the jockeys supposed to say - no?