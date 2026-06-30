Dan Skelton has single winner at Stratford from six favourites

The champion trainer has made a scintillating start to the new season, saddling his 50th winner of the campaign at the same track on Monday and has already amassed more than £400,000 in prize-money.

He’s targeting Martin Pipe’s record of 243 winners in a season and throughout Tuesday afternoon was responsible for all six favourites at Stratford, the accumulator paying only 62/1.

However the tone was set by Tellherthename’s 2/7 reverse in the opening novice handicap chase, the market leader beaten before the home turn and only second, 20 lengths adrift of Captain Cool.

Square D’albono did win the maiden hurdle by seven lengths, making all under the trainer’s brother Harry, but Tyson, Katzoff and Glenmalure Flyer were beaten favourites in the next three races.

And that trend continued when the yard’s Redbarn, sent off at 10/11, never managed to land a blow the front-running Thetype Istitle in the closing bumper.