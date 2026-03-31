Dan Skelton four-timer goes in at Bangor and Newcastle

Owners The Blind Squirrels were responsible for three of the four winners, with Coumeenoole winning as the 15/8 favourite in the 2m7f handicap hurdle at Bangor, Palamon (Evens favourite) winning the 2m4f handicap chase on the same card while Tyson (5/6 favourite) won the 2m4f handicap hurdle under Tristan Durrell at Newcastle.

Meanwhile Service Minimum, owned by Susan Johnson, was a very cosy winner of the 16.50 Bangor after being backed into 8/15 favouritism.

The accumulator paid 14.23/1 at starting price, while all of the runners were well backed and available at slightly bigger prices earlier in the day.

Dan Skelton's terrific Tuesday