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Plenty for Dan Skelton to smile about
Plenty for Dan Skelton to smile about

Dan Skelton four-timer goes in at Bangor and Newcastle

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue March 31, 2026 · 2h ago

Dan Skelton multiples were popular on Tuesday with the champion trainer-elect having four fancied horses at Bangor and Newcastle and they all won.

Owners The Blind Squirrels were responsible for three of the four winners, with Coumeenoole winning as the 15/8 favourite in the 2m7f handicap hurdle at Bangor, Palamon (Evens favourite) winning the 2m4f handicap chase on the same card while Tyson (5/6 favourite) won the 2m4f handicap hurdle under Tristan Durrell at Newcastle.

Meanwhile Service Minimum, owned by Susan Johnson, was a very cosy winner of the 16.50 Bangor after being backed into 8/15 favouritism.

The accumulator paid 14.23/1 at starting price, while all of the runners were well backed and available at slightly bigger prices earlier in the day.

Dan Skelton's terrific Tuesday

  • Coumeenoole - 14.45 Bangor WON 15/8
  • Palamon - 15.50 Bangor WON Evens
  • Service Minimum - 16.50 Bangor WON 8/15
  • Tyson - 17.00 Newcastle WON 8/11
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