Dan Skelton: Betway Summer Plate will 'really suit' favourite King Narcissus

Dan Skelton is confident that the test in the Betway Summer Plate Handicap Chase at Market Rasen on Saturday will ‘really suit’ ante-post favourite Kingston Narcissus.
The current National Hunt champion trainer will bid to keep up his flying start to the new season with the seven-year-old, who is the 3/1 favourite with the race sponsors for the £75,000 feature, which will be contested by a field of 13.
After finishing second in a two-and-a-half-mile novices’ handicap chase at Worcester on his stable debut, the son of Authorized, who joined Skelton from Rebecca Menzies, filled the same spot over two miles at Uttoxeter last time out.
With the step back up to an extended two-miles-and-five-furlongs expected to be in favour of the three-time race winner, Skelton is predicting a big run from the St Racing-Sunglasses Syndicate-owned gelding in a race he last won back in 2016 with Long House Hall.
Skelton said: “This is a race that we have had in mind for Kingston Narcissus since he joined us. I think the way the race will be run will really suit him.
“It will be a fast run race, and that will really suit him, as should the ground. I’m looking forward to running him around here, as the track should also play to his strengths. He should go really well.
“He was only just beaten over two miles at Uttoxeter last time, but that trip was probably a touch on the sharp side for him, so going back up in distance will certainly help him here as well.”
Before Kingston Narcissus bids to return to winning ways, Skelton will be double-handed in his bid to secure victory in the Betway Summer Handicap Hurdle, which has attracted 13 runners.
Flying the flag for Skelton will be the hat-trick seeking Louis Veron, who is the 2/1 favourite with the race sponsor, and Charlus, who is priced up as a 16/1 chance with the same firm.
Skelton said: “Louis Veron missed most of last season after finishing second on his debut for us at Chepstow in October. We have had this race in mind for him for a while, and he is in good form.
“The handicapper has given him a chance off this mark (124). I wouldn’t say that he has thrown him in, but he has given him a fair chance.
“He has won his last two starts nicely, and we have kept him right for this race, so he definitely has a squeak.
“Charlus will also run in the race, but he hasn’t been in form at all. He probably does have some back form to be competitive off this mark (122), but it is just not happening for him at the moment.
“I’m sure it will do, but to expect him to go in now in a race like this is a little presumptuous.”
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