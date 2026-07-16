Dan Skelton: Betway Summer Plate will 'really suit' favourite King Narcissus

The current National Hunt champion trainer will bid to keep up his flying start to the new season with the seven-year-old, who is the 3/1 favourite with the race sponsors for the £75,000 feature, which will be contested by a field of 13.

After finishing second in a two-and-a-half-mile novices’ handicap chase at Worcester on his stable debut, the son of Authorized, who joined Skelton from Rebecca Menzies, filled the same spot over two miles at Uttoxeter last time out.

With the step back up to an extended two-miles-and-five-furlongs expected to be in favour of the three-time race winner, Skelton is predicting a big run from the St Racing-Sunglasses Syndicate-owned gelding in a race he last won back in 2016 with Long House Hall.

Skelton said: “This is a race that we have had in mind for Kingston Narcissus since he joined us. I think the way the race will be run will really suit him.

“It will be a fast run race, and that will really suit him, as should the ground. I’m looking forward to running him around here, as the track should also play to his strengths. He should go really well.

“He was only just beaten over two miles at Uttoxeter last time, but that trip was probably a touch on the sharp side for him, so going back up in distance will certainly help him here as well.”