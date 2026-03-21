Dan Skelton becomes first jumps trainer to win more than £4million prizemoney in a season

The runaway trainers’ championship leader has yet to win the title, thanks in the main to the remarkable exploits of Willie Mullins, and has had to aim for even bigger things in a bid to achieve his dream.

In a game of numbers he is closing in on 1000 runners for the season and with a strike-rate around 18% he’s also closing in on 200 winners, with his prize-money haul now over the record-breaking £4million margin.

In typical fashion it was Diamond Dealer who helped him surpass the landmark, a gutsy success under Tristan Durrell in the BetWright Novices’ Handicap Chase at Kelso, worth over £20,000.

Skelton leads Mullins by over £2million in the standings this year and while he won’t be celebrating until it’s mathematically impossible for him to be caught, it would take something monumental for him not to be crowned champion at Sandown next month.

Champion Trainer Prize-Money Totals