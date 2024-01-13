Dan Skelton, enjoying some winter sun in Barbados, saddled a sizzling 3318/1 six-timer on Saturday which included Jay Jay Reilly's 33/1 success in the Coral Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton.

It was a second successive win in the race for the trainer who also struck with the exciting Grey Dawning (5/4) in the Trustatrader Hampton Novices’ Chase at Warwick. Elaton (1/6) was another winner on that card for the trainer and his jockey brother Harry, Mount Tempest (15/8) and Santos Blue (15/8) both won at Wetherby while Flegmatik (7/2) was another winner for the handler and jockey Tristan Durrell at Kempton. Nemean Lion looked a big danger to Jay Jay Reilly approaching the final flight of the Lanzarote, but a sloppy jump left the 9/2 shot fighting a losing battle on the run-in and he went down by a length and a quarter. Impose Toi, the 11/4 favourite, and 28/1 outsider Good Luck Charm filled the minor placings.

Durrell, who still claims a 3lb allowance, had earlier obliged on Flegmatik for the same handler and he told Racing TV: “It’s unbelievable. Obviously, the best day of my career. I’ve never ridden a double before and a double on a big day like this is just unreal. To win the Lanzarote, it’s a big, competitive handicap, I’m just very grateful to Dan and the owners for putting me up and putting their trust in me. It’s nice to go and win. “On the way down, I said to Bridget ‘you need to tell me how to win a Lanzarote, because you won last year’. She said ‘you need an OK start, so you’re not too far away because there’s so many runners, and just try to keep out of trouble’ – and that’s where I was. “I had a nice bit of room, just followed Harry Cobden through and it couldn’t have worked out better for me.”