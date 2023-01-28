Gold Tweet emerged as a potential new star of the staying hurdle scene when landing the Dahlbury Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle for France.

Sent off at 14/1, he was always cantering through the contest and between the last two flights of hurdles he was the only danger to the trailblazing Dashel Drasher. He soon picked up the leader and came clear up the hill to win by three lengths with Paisley Park, who went smoothly through the race himself before being caught flat-footed when the tempo increased, back in third. Gold Tweet was introduced into the Stayers’ Hurdle market at 8/1 by race sponsors Paddy Power – although connections will need to decide whether to supplement the six-year-old for a return to Prestbury Park in the spring.

Winning trainer Gabriel Leenders said: “It is a dream. I was a lad for David Pipe and Nicky Henderson and a long time ago I said I would come for a run here with a horse and today we are here and we win – it is a dream. “In France I have won a Group One, but this is the first time I have a runner in England. “He travelled well and ran a brilliant race. In my head this horse was the first one that I thought had the right profile to run well here. The way he was acting and running in France, we always thought he had the profile to run here. He has not been entered in the Stayers’ Hurdle, so we don’t have any plans. We don’t know.”