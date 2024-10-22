Curragh Tuesday review: Whirl too good for stablemate in feature

Whirl upstaged her better fancied stablemate Giselle to claim Group Three honours in the Staffordstown Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

Second to high-class stablemate Bedtime Story as an odds-on favourite for her debut at Leopardstown in June, Giselle went one better at this venue earlier in the month, seeing her move towards the top of ante-post lists for next year’s 1000 Guineas. The Frankel filly was a 10-11 shot to enhance her Classic claims under Ryan Moore, but after being given a patient ride she was unable to pick up sufficiently from her wide position and passed the post a close-up fourth, but was later promoted to third following a stewards’ inquiry. Whirl, who had opened her account at the third time of asking at Doncaster last month, dug deep from the front end in the hands of Wayne Lordan to secure top honours by half a length from Joseph O’Brien’s And So To Bed.

“I’m delighted with them, they ran very well. Ryan’s filly was a bit babyish and a bit green. He was trying to teach her, which was the right thing to do,” said O’Brien. “He was delighted with her. He said she wasn’t there yet, he said she got there and got a little bit tired with him. She had a big hold-up and I ran her because I thought we’d get Ryan over because I needed him to sit on her again. The experience will do her good for next year. “Wayne’s filly has more experience, she got out there and is tough and found plenty. He gave her a lovely ride, he went his pace and was left alone in front. It’s amazing with those Wootton Bassetts, one after another they are coming. They just get better the more you train them.” Belated success for Rubies Are Red The Ballydoyle handler went on to complete a double, with Rubies Are Red belatedly breaking her duck in the Bill Hanlon Memorial Fillies Maiden. The Galileo filly was second in the Lingfield Oaks Trial in the spring and went on to contest the Oaks at Epsom, the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Irish Oaks at the Curragh without managing to trouble the judge. She was a beaten favourite in successive maiden starts after that and came up short in a Group Three last time out, but finally got the job done under Moore, scoring by three-quarters of a length as a 2-1 market leader.

“He gave her a class ride, as always. She has a lot of ability and Ryan said she’d be way better in a better race,” said O’Brien. “That’s important for her. There is probably not much left for her, there is the Finale Stakes back here on the last day (of the season) and we might see her again in that.” Classic trials beckon for Saracen Joseph O’Brien had earlier unearthed a potential Classic prospect in the form of impressive debut winner Saracen. The Acclamation colt was snapped up for €500,000 as a yearling last summer and was a 3-1 shot for his introduction in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Always travelling well in the hands of Dylan Browne McMonagle, Saracen quickened up smartly once given his head and passed the post with four lengths in hand over Pickersgill.

