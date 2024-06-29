Curragh Saturday review and free video replays

Weld strikes in opener

Hazdann put his previous experience to good use as he ran out a game winner of the Barronstown Stud Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden at the Curragh.

Derby hero City Of Troy made a winning racecourse bow in the seven-furlong heat last year and much of the attention was centred on his fellow Aidan O’Brien-trained runner Rock Of Cashel on his first trip to the track.

A Wootton Bassett half-brother to Snowfall, Rock Of Cashel was sent off the 7/4 favourite under Ryan Moore but never really looked like taking a hand in the finish, coming home eighth behind 10/1 Hazdann.

The Dermot Weld-trained victor had to work hard though, with Chris Hayes’ mount showing the benefit of a previous ninth at Gowran when fending off newcomer Green Impact by a neck in the colours of the Aga Khan.