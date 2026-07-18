Curragh Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at the Curragh including free video replays.

Impressive Moody completes four-timer Moody completed a four-timer when running her rivals ragged in the Al Shira'aa Racing Meadow Court Stakes. Paddy Twomey’s charge has been running over further but took the drop back ten furlongs in her stride under a positive Billy Lee ride. The jockey had matters covered all the way down the home straight and the 15/2 winner ran on strongly to the line to beat William Haggas’ Rhapsody by three-and-a-quarter lengths. Disappointment of the race was Moody’s stable-companion One Look who was under pressure two out and weakened into sixth.

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Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut the winner to 16/1 from 33s for the Yorkshire Oaks. “I told James Doyle (on One Look) to be careful, ‘Billy’s in one and won’t be coming back’," the winning trainer told Racing TV. “I’d say she’s talented and I just wanted to get a bit of running into her. She’d won at a mile-and-a-half and Mr Fabre ran her at nine furlongs in France. We felt she had the ability here for this mile and two and I could have waited for the Give Thanks on August 13th but I have her in the Jean-Romanet, the Yorkshire Oaks and all those type of races. “If I'd waited for the Give Thanks I wasn’t going to be able to bounce out into one of them. So I said to Billy jump out and see what she’s made of and it worked out well.” Mason shines on Sonndad Sonndad led home a one-two for the British raiders in the Liverpool FC Foundation Scurry Handicap. Genesis blazed an early trail for the home team and had the majority of the field cooked at the two furlong pole. But Joanna Mason aboard the 9/2 favourite, trained by Mick and David Easterby, had matters covered and along with runner-up Dark Thirty, began to close him down. The pair were both past the hare inside the distance and Sonndad was the stronger from there, going on to score by half-a-length.

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Weld unleashes exciting prospect Porto Vecchio made the perfect start to his career in the Juddmonte 'Lead Artist' Irish European Breeders Fund (C & G) Maiden. The son of Frankel has a tremendous pedigree being a full-brother to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs and travelled sweetly in second behind the front-running favourite Anchor Road for much of the contest. Chris Hayes produced him to lead a furlong out and his partner stretched out well to beat another promising newcomer, Victory Speech, by half-a-length.

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Speaking to Racing TV afterwards winning trainer Dermot Weld said: “He’s worked very nicely at home but there was a little but of immaturity. I’ve been very careful with him with the dry ground over the past few weeks but anything we’ve asked him to do, he’s done well. “It’s actually only his first or possibly second time on grass and I think we can see a lot of progress from him. We won the 1000 Guineas with his full-sister and if he’s as good as her, he’ll do. Homeless Songs was very talented and he’s always shown a lot of ability this horse. “We’ll see how he comes out of this race. The National Stakes has always been in my mind for him. I said back in February or March that was the target for this colt and that remains.”