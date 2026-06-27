A review of the rest of the action from Saturday of the Irish Derby Festival at the Curragh.

Giant Sequoia (4/9 favourite) led home a 1-2-3 for Aidan O'Brien in the Barronstown Stud Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden over seven furlongs. It was all very straightforward for the Frankel colt who had been sent off at the same price for his debut only to finish third behind stablemate and Chesham Stakes favourite Aix La Chappelle [withdrawn at the start after rearing in the stalls]. The winning distances were two and a quarter lengths and three and three quarter lengths as Giant Sequoia followed in the steps of stablemates Dorset, City Of Troy and Hudson River in winning this contest.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

It had been four years since O'Brien's last winner of the Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes and the wait goes on as Confucius (1/3 favourite) returned a beaten favourite for the second race in succession after being turned over in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. Dropped to Group 3 level and facing only four rivals, Confucius jumped well under Moore and enjoyed an easy enough lead with Ballinea Star (16/1) racing on his quarters. The field were closely grouped with a furlong and a half to go with Moore and Donagh O'Connor, aboard the eventual winner, then asking their mounts to go and win the race. Immortal Guard, a stablemate of the winner, joined issue to make a line of three in a hard fought finish with Ballinea Star edging out Immortal Guard and Confucius by half-a-length and a head to complete a famous day in the training career of Robson Aguilar.