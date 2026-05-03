Curragh option for 2000 Guineas third Distant Storm

Charlie Appleby has raised the prospect of giving Distant Storm a second chance at securing Classic glory in the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh later this month.
The son of Night Of Thunder could be in line for a rematch with Newmarket one-two Bow Echo and Gstaad, who he followed home in the Betfred 2000 Guineas on Saturday, in the Irish equivalent on May 23.
However, although Appleby was pleased enough with Distant Storm, who was sent off the 3/1 joint-favourite to give the trainer a fourth success in the opening Classic of the season, he believes that on a slightly easier surface he will be seen to even better effect.
Appleby said: “I was pleased with Distant Storm, but full credit goes to the winner as he was well trained and well ridden. He was an impressive winner of the Guineas.
“For ourselves, William (Buick) felt that Distant Storm would potentially come forward on better ground as well.
“We will have a good view of the Irish 2000 Guineas and take it from there.”
As for Appleby’s other 2000 Guineas runner King’s Trail, who finished a well-held ninth on his turf debut, the master of Moulton Paddocks admits that a step up in trip is likely to beckon for the Sea The Stars colt.
He added: “I was pleased with the way he travelled into it, but he got a bit lost when they started quickening.
“All indications are that a step up in trip will suit him so that is what we will do next.
“Whether we look at the Dante up at York, which he has an entry in, or maybe we will get another run into him somehow and then take a look at the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot."
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