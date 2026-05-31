Coronation Cup entries confirmed for Saturday at Epsom

The Coronation Cup settles into its new home as the third race on Derby day this year and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Jan Brueghel will look to defend his title on the back of a comeback success in Chester’s Ladbrokes Ormonde Stakes on May 7.

Francis-Henri Graffard’s five-year-old star Calandagan, who was beaten half a length in a stirring finish to last season’s Coronation Cup, has won his five subsequent starts – all at G1 level – and was last sighted landing the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan towards the end of March.

O’Brien has a fascinating second string to his bow in none other than 2025 Betfred Derby winner Lambourn, who also made a successful start to his campaign at Chester’s May Festival when winning the 10-furlong Huxley Stakes, while Illinois has also been left in the race by the Ballydoyle trainer.

Andrew Balding has confirmed top-class mare See The Fire following her impressive York win at the Dante Festival, while Bay City Roller is set to represent trainer George Scott and owners Victorious Forever.

The Karl Burke-trained Convergent and Sunway from the yard of David Menuisier complete the list of potential runners.