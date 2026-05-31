Coronation Cup entries confirmed for Saturday at Epsom

The new-look Coolmore Coronation Cup will see a rematch between last year’s one-two Jan Brueghel and Calandagan after the pair of them featured among eight confirmations for the 12-furlong Group 1.
The Coronation Cup settles into its new home as the third race on Derby day this year and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Jan Brueghel will look to defend his title on the back of a comeback success in Chester’s Ladbrokes Ormonde Stakes on May 7.
Francis-Henri Graffard’s five-year-old star Calandagan, who was beaten half a length in a stirring finish to last season’s Coronation Cup, has won his five subsequent starts – all at G1 level – and was last sighted landing the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan towards the end of March.
O’Brien has a fascinating second string to his bow in none other than 2025 Betfred Derby winner Lambourn, who also made a successful start to his campaign at Chester’s May Festival when winning the 10-furlong Huxley Stakes, while Illinois has also been left in the race by the Ballydoyle trainer.
Andrew Balding has confirmed top-class mare See The Fire following her impressive York win at the Dante Festival, while Bay City Roller is set to represent trainer George Scott and owners Victorious Forever.
The Karl Burke-trained Convergent and Sunway from the yard of David Menuisier complete the list of potential runners.
Paddy Power: evens Calandagan, 5/2 Jan Brueghel, 9/2 Convergent, 5 Lambourn, 20 Bay City Roller, 33 Illinois, See The Fire, 100 Sunway
(1/4 odds, 2 places each-way)
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.