Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase: Potters Corner ruled out

The 11-year-old was due to contest the Glenfarclas Chase over the cross country course on Wednesday after finishing third in a similar event at Prestbury Park back in November.

However, a minor issue has forced trainer Christian Williams to change course, with sights now set on April 10 at Aintree for the 2019 Welsh National winner.

Williams said: “He’s just got a slight over-reach and a little bit of inflammation in one of his legs.

“In a race as competitive as this, you just can’t run if there’s even a slight doubt. He’ll probably need two or three days of antibiotics, but it’s only minor.

“We’ll go straight to Aintree, it’s a minor thing but you don’t want to take a chance in a race of this nature. It’s disappointing for the yard, the staff and the owners.”