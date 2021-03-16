Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Potters Corner - handed Aintree aim

Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase: Potters Corner ruled out

By Sporting Life
10:36 · TUE March 16, 2021

Potters Corner will chart a direct route to next month’s Randox Grand National after a late setback ruled him out of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 11-year-old was due to contest the Glenfarclas Chase over the cross country course on Wednesday after finishing third in a similar event at Prestbury Park back in November.

However, a minor issue has forced trainer Christian Williams to change course, with sights now set on April 10 at Aintree for the 2019 Welsh National winner.

Williams said: “He’s just got a slight over-reach and a little bit of inflammation in one of his legs.

“In a race as competitive as this, you just can’t run if there’s even a slight doubt. He’ll probably need two or three days of antibiotics, but it’s only minor.

“We’ll go straight to Aintree, it’s a minor thing but you don’t want to take a chance in a race of this nature. It’s disappointing for the yard, the staff and the owners.”

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content