Cork Sunday review and replays

A review of the rest of the action from Cork on Sunday as Henry De Bromhead unleashed a nice prospect in the maiden hurdle.

Pray has the answers when it matters The Grade 3 Singletons Supervalu Stayers Novice Hurdle went to well-backed 9/2 chance Pray Tell. Trained by Des Kenneally and ridden by John Shinnick, the eight-year-old was making his first appearance in Graded company and switching from handicaps having finished third at Punchestown when last seen in October, but toughed it out in the testing conditions to beat Gordon Elliott's 5/4 favourite Minella Sixo by two and a half lengths after a neat leap at the last.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Sign up for free

Earlier on, Joseph O’Brien’s Puturhandstogether won the opening Bar One Racing “Bet 10 Euros Get 50 Euros Sign Up Offer” 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle under Mark Walsh before Henry De Bromhead’s Sky Lord won the Bar One Racing “Guaranteed Multiples All Shops” Maiden Hurdle. Darragh O’Keeffe rode the latter, who was well positioned throughout and looked a nice prospect when beating odds-on favourite Kappa Jy Pyke by four and a quarter lengths on hurdling debut at odds of 5/2 (replay below).