Cork Saturday racing preview: Patrick Mullins on Introversio

She contests the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race at Cork on Saturday and while warning the five-year-old faces no simple task, her jockey reports the signs from home to be encouraging.

“She’s a fine, big, strong Vadamoss mare who was bought by Bruton Street who obviously had Franco De Port and a few other good horses," he told Sporting Life.

“Her work has been good and we’re very happy with her. It looks a very competitive race though and I’d be wary of the Ciaran Murphy horse, Gers Shadow, that’s a fantastic pedigree. It’s the family of Corskeagh Royale who was second to Cousin Vinny in the Cheltenham bumper all those years ago.

“Declan Queally’s horses are running out of their skin and Queen’s Meadow’s pedigree has a lot of bumper winners in it too so I’d be wary of those two but we’re very happy with Introversio and her work would stack up with some of the other bumper mares that have won recently.

"Hopefully she can continue our good run with mares in the division.”