Donn McClean casts his eye over some of the feature races from Cork this afternoon including a competitive mares' novices' chase.

The Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork once again features the return of Energumene. Things are a little different this time around, Willie Mullins’ horse is now the reigning Champion Chaser, but he was odds-on to win the race last year, and he will be odds-on again this year. Sean O’Keeffe rode him to victory in the race last year and, with Paul Townend at Punchestown to ride Galopin Des Champs and Appreciate It, Sean O’Keeffe has been entrusted with the ride again. Master McShee is an admirable performer, a Grade 1 winner, and he has been expertly campaigned by Paddy Corkery, but he has 19lb to find on official ratings with Energumene, and that leaves him with an arduous task.