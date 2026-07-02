Coral Welsh National moved as part of Christmas fixture changes

The Coral Welsh National will be run on December 28 as part of changes to the Christmas fixture schedule to deliver four consecutive days of ITV racing coverage.
The new schedule will see the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Park retain its established 26 and 27 December dates, headlined by the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day. The Ladbrokes Kauto Star Chase moves to the 27 December, with the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow becoming the feature event on 28 December and the Coral Challow Hurdle at Newbury on the 29 December.
The BHA has also approved a request from the racecourse and ITV to move Hereford from Tuesday 8 December to Sunday 27 December, in order to supplement ITV's coverage on that day
The changes are the result of cross-industry collaboration initiated by Entain (owner of Ladbrokes and Coral), and brokered by Racecourse Media Group (RMG), with the support of Kempton Park (Jockey Club), Chepstow (Arena Racing Company) and Newbury racecourse, the British Horseracing Authority and ITV Racing. The ambition is to create a clearer, stronger and more marketable Christmas racing proposition for fans, racegoers, participants and viewers at home.
Under the proposed schedule, the four-day ITV schedule would comprise:
- 26 December: Ladbrokes Christmas Festival, Kempton Park – Ladbrokes King George VI Chase Day – with races from Aintree and Wetherby
- 27 December: Ladbrokes Christmas Festival, Kempton Park – Kauto Star Chase Day – with races from Wetherby and Hereford
- 28 December: Coral Welsh Grand National Day, Chepstow with races from Leicester
- 29 December: Coral Challow Hurdle Day, Newbury with races from Doncaster
Richard Wayman, BHA Director of Racing, said: "The Christmas period is always an important one for our sport, with increased exposure generated by some of the highest profile races in the calendar. As we seek not only to retain but grow the sport’s fanbase, we are pleased to approve this cross-industry initiative that will see four consecutive days of high-class racing on free-to-air television."
Richard Willoughby, ITV Racing Programme Editor, said: "A British Christmas racing festival has long been on our agenda, and we're delighted to work with the BHA, the racecourses and their respective sponsorship partners to support this new initiative which will undoubtedly enhance the racing calendar over the festive period."
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