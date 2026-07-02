Coral Welsh National moved as part of Christmas fixture changes

The new schedule will see the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Park retain its established 26 and 27 December dates, headlined by the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day. The Ladbrokes Kauto Star Chase moves to the 27 December, with the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow becoming the feature event on 28 December and the Coral Challow Hurdle at Newbury on the 29 December.

The BHA has also approved a request from the racecourse and ITV to move Hereford from Tuesday 8 December to Sunday 27 December, in order to supplement ITV's coverage on that day

The changes are the result of cross-industry collaboration initiated by Entain (owner of Ladbrokes and Coral), and brokered by Racecourse Media Group (RMG), with the support of Kempton Park (Jockey Club), Chepstow (Arena Racing Company) and Newbury racecourse, the British Horseracing Authority and ITV Racing. The ambition is to create a clearer, stronger and more marketable Christmas racing proposition for fans, racegoers, participants and viewers at home.