Coral Scottish Grand National tips: Horse-by-horse guide and preview

David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide and verdict for Saturday's Coral Scottish Grand National.

BLAZE THE WAY Too good for L’Homme Presse at Cheltenham in December and ran creditably when seventh behind Johnnywho back there in the Ultima last month. He finds himself as top weight as a result of a host of six-day defectors though and doesn’t seem to have anything obvious in hand of the assessor. QUEBECOIS He excelled himself when third in the Ultima, leading over the last after impressing with his round of jumping. A five pounds rise is less of a concern than the marathon trip though as he might just have been outstayed at Cheltenham and also holds an entry in the novices' handicap on this card. KING OF ANSWERS Another big player off the back of a good run at Cheltenham, chasing home Holloway Queen in the National Hunt Chase. Will relish this stamina test but will ideally need to hold a more prominent position through the race than he did last time. ISAAC DES OBEAUX Sprang a surprise when winning the Midlands National, relishing the attritional test that race became. Up seven pounds and more needed.

Isaac Des Obeaux clears away to win the Midlands National

OUR POWER Hasn’t won for three years but mark is starting to slip and he’s now six pounds lower than when third behind Captain Cody in this race last season. Not hard to make a case from a handicapping perspective and there’s a sense his whole season, three starts to date, has been geared around a return to Scotland. ROAD TO HOME Represents the Mullins team and ran a cracker when chasing home Ask Brewster in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir at Cheltenham. That proved he stays three-and-a-quarter miles but whether he wants a test like this, given he can be keen through his races, remains to be seen. GUARD THE MOON In-and-out performer who had King Of Answers behind him when winning at Windsor in January but that form was comprehensively reversed in the National Hunt Chase last time. Capable on his day but hard to predict – and fancy. HERAKLES WESTWOOD Had a rare off-day at the Cheltenham Festival last time but promises to be well-suited by a test such as this and only a pound higher than when winning at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. ASK BREWESTER Dug deep to fend off Road To Home by a neck at Cheltenham and is two from three this season. Up another seven pounds off the back of his latest success but is still shortlist material.

DUFFLE COAT Represents the Gordon Elliott team but there are few other positives surrounding his chance after pulling-up in the Irish Grand National earlier this month. KATATE DORI Came up short when bidding for back-to-back wins in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Kempton last time and still ten pounds higher than for that 2025 success. There was plenty to like about his previous runs at Newbury and Cheltenham though so too early to write off. STOLEN SIILVER Was very useful at his peak for Sam Thomas but has lost his way for new connections of late including when well beaten in the Ultima last time. FAMOUS BRIDGE Faced an impossible task from well out of the weights in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase last month but little worthwhile form all season and only the yard’s current hot-streak offers hope. MAXIMILIAN Has failed to progress in a series of small-runner races over fences this season and hard to think it’s the ideal prep for a race like this. MONTREGARD Enjoying a good season and was good value for a two-and-three-quarter lengths defeat of Gericault Roque at Ascot last time. Impressed with how he went through the race there, only four pounds higher and could improve again for this step up in trip.

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GABBYS CROSS Second in a couple of veteran chases the last twice but not the force of old and hard to make a compelling case for. COLLECTORS ITEM Ran well on return at Chepstow but deeply disappointing since including when pulling up in the Midlands National. Revival urgently needed. KIM ROQUE The one runner in the field with the Timeform 'p' attached to his rating, signifying he is capable of better. Things didn’t fall his way in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir last time, short of room early in the straight when fourth behind Ask Brewster and Road To Home. He has rock-solid form as well as an upwardly-mobile profile but his stamina for this test has to be taken on trust. GIT MAKER Looked as good as ever when third behind Isaac Des Obeaux in the Midlands National last time, relishing the testing conditions. Arrives here in good heart but probably wants every drop of rain that’s in the forecast. KAP VERT Only sent chasing in December and already the winner of two races. In good hands and up three pounds for his most recent defeat of U Cant Be Serious where he did well having been hampered at halfway. This is much deeper though. PROMONTORY Irish raider who has been improving of later including when winning the Dublin National at Leopardstown last time. Promises to go devour the extra half-mile on Saturday but he’s now a stone higher as he heads to Scotland. VAL DANCER Performed with credit in a number of staying chases since winning the 2024 Welsh National but hasn’t looked like winning one and doesn’t look ready to take advantage of a gradually reducing handicap mark.

Val Dancer and Charlie Hammond return in triumph

CHASINGOUTTHEBLUES Arrives here on a roll after wining three of his last four at Wetherby, Catterick and Carlisle. He impresses with his attitude and won’t go down without a fight. J’ARRIVE DE L’EST Emmet Mullins' runners always warrant respect and he was very strong in the market before pulling up having made a respiratory noise in the Midlands National. Early days with his new team and it'll be interesting to see how he goes in the betting again. MAGNA SAM Fifth in the 2023 renewal of the race but pulled up last season and 12 now, a pound out of the handicap and up against it.

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