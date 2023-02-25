Third home Boothill was sent off the 15/8 favourite but he didn't travel with any fluency and didn't pick up when the chips were down in the final quarter mile.

Datsalrightgino tried to make inroads in the home straight but the slick jumping of the winner made life tough for him and he had to settle for second under Gavin Sheehan.

The 3/1 chance got an easy lead and put in a superb round of jumping that enabled him to skip away from his rivals after the last for a two-length victory.

Cobden said: "He jumped brilliantly the whole way and stayed on really well. No one was keen to make it and Paul didn't think he was 110% ready today so we went nice and steady and he picked up really well.

Nicholls, who landed last year’s race in the same silks with Pic D’Orhy, said: “It is three years ago that he won the Adonis here and we thought the world was at his feet but it has not worked out as easy as it might.

“He has just needed plenty of time and he has had a few issues with his breathing

“We tweaked his breathing since Boxing Day, where we re-cauterized his palate and that has helped him. That Boxing Day form has worked out very well and he was very good today.

“I was just worried he had three weeks off after the wind op, as you have to, and I’ve only had three weeks really to get him ready and I thought he was two weeks off his best. Perhaps he will improve for that, you never know.

“It was a good plan (of Harry’s) as he said no one wanted to make it so he sat in front with him and just kept doing that and filled his lungs up. It was a great ride.”

With no entries next to his name at the Cheltenham Festival the Ditcheat handler hinted that a return outing over course and distance could be on the agenda instead.

He added: “He will either go to Sandown the weekend before Cheltenham for quite a valuable novices’ chase or there is a valuable handicap back here the Saturday after Cheltenham. He will go to one of those two next.

“The week after Aintree there is that Future Champions Novices’ Chase at Ayr and that would suit him very nicely. There are plenty of race for him but it was just nice to win that one today.”