Coral Long Distance Hurdle report and replay: Strong Leader wins at Newbury

Strong Leader ground out victory in the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.
Sent off the 4/7 favourite, the seven-year-old, a Grade One winner at Aintree in the spring, tracked the front-running Flight Deck through Friday’s staying contest.
Eventual runner-up Monmiral tried to shake things up when making his move two flights from the finish and the winner had to dig deep to get the better of him.
However, Sean Bowen’s mount found plenty after the last to win going away by three-and-a-half lengths.
Langer Dan offered little on his reappearance, briefly trying to make a challenge when the tempo increased but finishing a well-beaten third.
The winning rider told ITV Racing: “I wanted a lead because he doesn’t do a whole lot in front but at the same time he’s a strong stayer and I didn’t want to be setting it up for the others.
“I suppose it was tactical enough but he’s won a shade cosy and got his season off to a good start.”
Winning trainer Olly Murphy added: "Today was a stepping stone, albeit I had him fit enough to win. I was delighted with his performance as he jumped very well on the whole. He will improve from today as he doesn’t do anything too flashy. He raced behind the bridle like every good stayer does. I’m looking forward to going to Ascot at Christmas. He has never won right-handed. Is that a concern? I don’t know, but he ran well in the Grade Two Coral Hurdle there last season. He is a very good horse and, until you get to the bottom of him, I don’t know how good he is.
"He is a very dour stayer, but they didn’t go very quick either. It was a lovely start to the season and we will see what it brings. We will head to the Long Walk then potentially look at the Cleeve to see whether we go for the Stayers’ Hurdle or wait for Aintree.
“Sometimes in life you have to have a go. Whether we have a go and see how we get on I don’t know. If I’m going to go for a Stayers’ Hurdle he will have to run in the Cleeve Hurdle first. That is one thing I will put my foot down and do.
“If he goes to Cheltenham he will have to run in the Cleeve, and go very close to winning a Cleeve, to go to Cheltenham for the Stayers’ Hurdle. If he runs in the Cleeve and finishes sort of third and doesn’t act on the track he will be freshened up and go straight to Aintree.
“I think we will find out in three weeks time if he is a better horse. Sean (Bowen) said he needed the run, which I’m pleased about. I got it wrong trip wise with him for a while, but his sectionals over two miles were unbelievable and it sucked me into something I wasn’t seeing at home if that makes sense.
“He races lovely for a stayer. He is never a horse that is going to win 15 lengths with his head in his chest, that is not him. Nonetheless he is a good horse and I’m over the moon to have him.”
