Coral Long Distance Hurdle report and replay: Strong Leader wins at Newbury

Strong Leader ground out victory in the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

Sent off the 4/7 favourite, the seven-year-old, a Grade One winner at Aintree in the spring, tracked the front-running Flight Deck through Friday’s staying contest. Eventual runner-up Monmiral tried to shake things up when making his move two flights from the finish and the winner had to dig deep to get the better of him. However, Sean Bowen’s mount found plenty after the last to win going away by three-and-a-half lengths.

Langer Dan offered little on his reappearance, briefly trying to make a challenge when the tempo increased but finishing a well-beaten third. The winning rider told ITV Racing: “I wanted a lead because he doesn’t do a whole lot in front but at the same time he’s a strong stayer and I didn’t want to be setting it up for the others. “I suppose it was tactical enough but he’s won a shade cosy and got his season off to a good start.” Winning trainer Olly Murphy added: "Today was a stepping stone, albeit I had him fit enough to win. I was delighted with his performance as he jumped very well on the whole. He will improve from today as he doesn’t do anything too flashy. He raced behind the bridle like every good stayer does. I’m looking forward to going to Ascot at Christmas. He has never won right-handed. Is that a concern? I don’t know, but he ran well in the Grade Two Coral Hurdle there last season. He is a very good horse and, until you get to the bottom of him, I don’t know how good he is.

Olly Murphy - pleased with Strong Leader