Coral-Eclipse Stakes entries: Ombudsman, Calandagan and Daryz all entered

Ombudsman and Calandagan are among the star names entered for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 4.
The former is 3/1 favourite with the sponsors having finished second to Delacroix in last season’s renewal. He went on to win the Juddmonte International and Dubai Turf at Meydan in March.
Calandagan landed the Sheema Classic on the same card, his fifth Group One success in a row, a run which includes victories in the Japan Cup, King George at Ascot and QIPCO Champion Stakes.
Arc winner Daryz is another entry for owner the Aga Khan Studs while Aidan O’Brien’s traditionally strong hand includes Minnie Hauk plus three-year-olds Benvenuto Cellini, Gstaad and Puerto Rico.
Coral-Eclipse entries:
A Boy Named Susie (IRE) 3 Ana O'Brien Donnacha Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Almaqam 5 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Ed Walker
Almeric 4 Miss K. Rausing Andrew Balding
Bay City Roller (IRE) 4 Victorious Forever George Scott
Benvenuto Cellini (IRE) 3 Brant/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Calandagan (IRE) 5 Aga Khan Studs Scea Francis-Henri Graffard France
Causeway (IRE) 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Christmas Day (IRE) 3 Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Constitution River (FR) 3 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Damysus 4 Wathnan Racing John & Thady Gosden
Dancing Gemini (IRE) 5 Fishdance Ltd Roger Teal
Daryz (FR) 4 Aga Khan Studs Scea Francis-Henri Graffard France
Devil's Advocate 4 Godolphin John & Thady Gosden
Diamond Necklace (IRE) 3 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Dolmalan (IRE) 3 Aga Khan Studs Scea M. Delzangles France
Drop Dead Gorgeous (IRE) 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Endorsement (IRE) 3 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Enfjaar (IRE) 6 Mr T & Mrs L Standish & Mrs A Spence Roger Varian
Expanded (IRE) 4 Coolmore/Westerberg/Mrs A. M. O'Brien Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Facteur Cheval (IRE) 7 Team Valor International LLC/Gary Barber J. Reynier France
Flushing Meadows (USA) 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Friendly Soul 5 Mr George Strawbridge John & Thady Gosden
Galen 5 B.Taylor/T.Fitzgerald/P.Redmond/B.Fowler Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Gethin (IRE) 4 M. J. & L. A. Taylor Owen Burrows
Goliath (GER) 6 Resolute Bloodstock/Baron P. Von Ullmann Francis-Henri Graffard France
Green Impact (IRE) 4 Marcstown Farms SC Mrs J. Harrington Ireland
Gstaad 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Hawk Mountain (IRE) 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Hotazhell 4 Silverton Hill Partnership Mrs J. Harrington Ireland
Kalpana 5 Juddmonte Andrew Balding
Maho Bay 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Minnie Hauk (IRE) 4 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Montreal (IRE) 3 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Ombudsman (IRE) 5 Godolphin John & Thady Gosden
Opera Ballo (IRE) 4 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Oxagon (FR) 3 Prince A. A. Faisal John & Thady Gosden
Precise (IRE) 3 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Puerto Rico (IRE) 3 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Saddadd (IRE) 4 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Saxon Street (IRE) 3 Marcstown Ltd John & Thady Gosden
See The Fire 5 Mr J. C. Smith Andrew Balding
The Lion In Winter (IRE) 4 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
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