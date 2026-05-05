Coral-Eclipse Stakes entries: Ombudsman, Calandagan and Daryz all entered

The former is 3/1 favourite with the sponsors having finished second to Delacroix in last season’s renewal. He went on to win the Juddmonte International and Dubai Turf at Meydan in March.

Calandagan landed the Sheema Classic on the same card, his fifth Group One success in a row, a run which includes victories in the Japan Cup, King George at Ascot and QIPCO Champion Stakes.

Arc winner Daryz is another entry for owner the Aga Khan Studs while Aidan O’Brien’s traditionally strong hand includes Minnie Hauk plus three-year-olds Benvenuto Cellini, Gstaad and Puerto Rico.