Coral-Eclipse news: Owen Burrows has Gethin in 'great spot' for Sandown

Owen Burrows feels he has Coral-Eclipse second favourite Gethin in a "great spot" ahead of the Sandown Group One.
The four-year-old produced an improved performance to shake up Ombudsman over the same course-and-distance in the Brigadier Gerard last time and the team feel he has come forward again since.
“Touch wood he’s in a great spot at the moment. James (Doyle) came and had a sit on him on Saturday morning; it was just routine stuff on the all-weather but he was very happy and felt he was more focused which was interesting," Burrows told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“The Brigadier was only his sixth run and these horses can only get better as they go up in class. We’re very happy with him.”
Falmouth one option for Touleen
Stablemate Touleen might bid for a maiden Group One success at Newmarket next week following her luckless second in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.
“She’s in the Falmouth and we’ll just keep an eye on that. I know it’s different to the Rowley Mile but I felt she’s not produced her best the twice she’s run there. She had valid excuses as a two-year-old and potentially the draw was against us in the Guineas but we'll have a look and see how that’s shaping up," Burrows continued.
“Or we could hang onto for her a couple of weeks and perhaps make her a Stakes winner and then go up in grade. Nothing is set in stone yet.”
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