Coral-Eclipse news: Owen Burrows has Gethin in 'great spot' for Sandown

Owen Burrows feels he has Coral-Eclipse second favourite Gethin in a "great spot" ahead of the Sandown Group One.

The four-year-old produced an improved performance to shake up Ombudsman over the same course-and-distance in the Brigadier Gerard last time and the team feel he has come forward again since. “Touch wood he’s in a great spot at the moment. James (Doyle) came and had a sit on him on Saturday morning; it was just routine stuff on the all-weather but he was very happy and felt he was more focused which was interesting," Burrows told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast. “The Brigadier was only his sixth run and these horses can only get better as they go up in class. We’re very happy with him.”