Ryan Moore comes nicely clear on the promising Constitution River
Ryan Moore comes nicely clear on the promising Constitution River

Coral-Eclipse latest racecard and odds as nine stay in Sandown feature

Horse Racing
Mon June 29, 2026 · 3h ago

Constitution River is 10/11 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after nine horses were left in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Monday's declaration stage.

They include King's Gambit, who has been supplemented by Wathnan Racing seemingly to act a pacemaker for Gethin, second to Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes over Saturday's course-and-distance last time out.

The market leader is one of four entries for Aidan O'Brien, the colt he beat into second in the French Derby, Hawk Mountain, King Edward VII winner Causeway and their pacemaker Flushing Meadows completing the quartet.

Roger Varian is set to run Tattersalls Gold Cup third Saddadd, Donnacha O'Brien takes Constitution River on again with Chantilly fourth A Boy Named Susie, while Galen completes the likely field.

Coral-Eclipse latest betting

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 10/11 Constitution River, 10/3 Gethin, 9/2 Saddadd, À Boy Named Susie, 11/2 Hawk Mountain, 20/1 Causeway, 33/1 Galen, 50/1 King's Gambit, 100/1 Flushing Meadows.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING