Coral-Eclipse latest racecard and odds as nine stay in Sandown feature

They include King's Gambit, who has been supplemented by Wathnan Racing seemingly to act a pacemaker for Gethin, second to Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes over Saturday's course-and-distance last time out.

The market leader is one of four entries for Aidan O'Brien, the colt he beat into second in the French Derby, Hawk Mountain, King Edward VII winner Causeway and their pacemaker Flushing Meadows completing the quartet.

Roger Varian is set to run Tattersalls Gold Cup third Saddadd, Donnacha O'Brien takes Constitution River on again with Chantilly fourth A Boy Named Susie, while Galen completes the likely field.

Coral-Eclipse latest betting

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 10/11 Constitution River, 10/3 Gethin, 9/2 Saddadd, À Boy Named Susie, 11/2 Hawk Mountain, 20/1 Causeway, 33/1 Galen, 50/1 King's Gambit, 100/1 Flushing Meadows.