The former went favourite for the Sandown showpiece on Friday morning but the trainer insists no decision has been taken over whether the French Derby winner or the colt he beat into second at Chantilly, will be his representative.

Speaking to Racing TV from the Curragh on Friday evening he said: “Both horses are on target at the moment. Obviously, I think the lads will only run one. It had gone 50-50 with the two, they both did a bit of work this morning and I was very happy with both, and I’d imagine we’ll see over the weekend and into next week.

“I’d imagine one will run, it’s very close at the moment over which one and we’d be very happy with either. Whatever one doesn’t run will have a break and the one that does will have a break after as well.

“We look forward to it. It’s a great race, a prestigious race and it falls at a great time. We’re very happy at the moment.”