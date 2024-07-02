Coral Eclipse: Blood tests and scope will determine if White Birch runs

Connections took their impressive Tattersalls Gold Cup winner out of the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and assistant trainer George Murphy revealed that wasn't down to the quick conditions in Berkshire.

Speaking on Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: "The horse seems to be in super form. As I said at the time his bloodwork wasn’t great going into Royal Ascot so he will have a breeze tomorrow morning, bloods taken beforehand, and a scope afterwards and if all is well we’ll be going to Sandown and we’re hoping everything is good.

“I don’t think the ground is an issue, we’ve said a few times he had top class form last year on ground you won’t get much faster than. It’s definitely nothing to do with the ground, we want to do right by the horse and don’t want to be running him bar when he’s in tip-top shape.

“We’re hopeful of running and he seems in very good order but it’s down to the vet work tomorrow and seeing that everything is good, the blood comes OK and he scopes well then hopefully we’ll be making the trip.”