The mare gave the trainer a season to remember last year, winning the Grade Three Coral Cup Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival by nine lengths in March in a triumph made all the more notable as Hennessy was handling a string of only three horses at the time and was better known for his success with greyhounds.

This term the bay began at Punchestown in a Listed mares’ race before returning to Cheltenham early in December for a tilt at the Grade Two International Hurdle, a race in which she finished fourth when pitched against geldings.

The Leopardstown contest was another graded affair and she was beaten just a neck by Peter Fahey’s Royal Kahala.

“We were absolutely thrilled because it’s a step up in grade for us,” Hennessy said.

“The two races that she ran in last year, although they were graded races, they were handicaps and she was running off a much lower mark.

“We had to step off of our mark into a proper graded mares’ race and the expectation is big, but she ran a blinder.

“It’s wonderful, it really is. The whole thing is amazing, that’s she’s come forward this much to be as good as she is.

“You can’t win every day, but to be competitive and come home in one piece is a blessing. There’s not a bother on her, she’s eaten up everything and she’s happy.

“She’s a gift, she really is. It’s very, very special for us to have one like her.”