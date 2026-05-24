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Coppull (right) wins at Goodwood
Coppull (right) wins at Goodwood

Coppull on course for Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot

Horse Racing
Sun May 24, 2026 · 3h ago

Clive Cox hopes his decision not to run progressive sprinter Coppull in the William Hill Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock Park on Saturday will be vindicated in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

The Bated Breath colt, who made a winning return to action in the Group Three Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes at the Berkshire track, was supposed to tackle the Group Two test on route to a return trip to Royal meeting

However, Cox opted to withdraw the David Armstrong-owned colt from the six-furlong prize after it was switched to the inside track at the Merseyside venue after a hole was discovered in the outside course following the first race.

But despite Coppull not banking more valuable race experience the Lambourn handler admits he is content with his decision.

Cox said: “He showed his well-being in the Pavilion Stakes and I think he would have been very unsuited by the conditions at Haydock Park so we decided not to run him. 

“It is only three weeks until Royal Ascot and I didn’t want him to jeopardise his chance in the Commonwealth Cup.

“Missing the Sandy Lane means we have only had the one run going into Royal Ascot.

"I’ve been very happy with him since his comeback win and all roads now lead to the Royal meeting."

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