Coolmore Coronation Cup preview: Late call over Bay City Roller

The Newmarket handler is giving serious thought to letting the New Bay colt tackle the £1 million Group One, which has attracted eight entries including last year's first and second Jan Brueghal and Calandagan.

So far this season the Victorious Forever-owned four-year-old, who signed off last year by tasting Group One glory in the Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern at Munich, has had to settle for second best in both of his starts.

After finding 2025 Betfred Derby winner Lambourn too strong in the Group Three Deepbridge Huxley Stakes at Chester, Bay City Roller then filled the same spot behind Almaqam in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

However, with rain in the forecast Scott is tempted to roll the dice at the iconic Surrey venue as opposed to sit and wait for the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Scott said: “With all this rain I might go for the Coronation Cup and the Hardwicke. The horse worked today and he was very fresh. He was bucking on pulling up.

"It was an amazing performance in Ireland, and he got beat by a very good horse in Almaqam on the day. It was a career best run as he has been nudged up another pound to a mark of 118.

"Going back up to a mile-and-a-half will be right up his street so we will consider Epsom and we will run the clock down on that."