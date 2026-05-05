Coolmore Coronation Cup entries: 18 go forward

Nine horses were scratched from the Epsom showpiece including Kalpana, Al Riffa, Almaqam, Saddaadd and Survie. Bellum Justum, Dubai Honour, Tiffany and White Birch are the other defectors.

Last year's winner Jan Brueghel is second favourite for the Group One contest with Convergent, an impressive winner of the John Porter at Newbury, the only other runner at a single-figure price.

Amiloc 4 9 2 Mrs David Aykroyd Ralph Beckett

Arabian Force (IRE) 4 9 2 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas

Bay City Roller (IRE) 4 9 2 Victorious Forever George Scott

Calandagan (IRE) 5 9 2 Aga Khan Studs Scea Francis-Henri Graffard France

Convergent (IRE) 4 9 2 Newtown Anner Stud Farm K. R. Burke

Daryz (FR) 4 9 2 Aga Khan Studs Scea Francis-Henri Graffard France

Eydon (IRE) 7 9 2 Prince A. A. Faisal Andrew Balding

Goliath (GER) 6 9 2 Resolute Bloodstock/Baron P. Von Ullmann Francis-Henri Graffard France

Illinois (IRE) 5 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Jan Brueghel (IRE) 5 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Lambourn (IRE) 4 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Lazy Griff (GER) 4 9 2 Middleham Park Racing & Mr G Griffiths Charlie Johnston

Map of Stars 5 9 2 Wathnan Racing Francis-Henri Graffard France

Pride of Arras (IRE) 4 9 2 Mrs David Aykroyd Ralph Beckett

Sunway (FR) 5 9 2 Guy Pariente Holding & Qatar Racing Ltd David Menuisier

Aventure (IRE) 5 8 13 Wertheimer et Frere Christophe Ferland France

Minnie Hauk (IRE) 4 8 13 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland

See The Fire 5 8 13 Mr J. C. Smith Andrew Balding