Coolmore Coronation Cup entries: 18 go forward

Caladangan is 6/4 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after 18 horses went forward in the Coolmore Coronation Cup on Tuesday.
Nine horses were scratched from the Epsom showpiece including Kalpana, Al Riffa, Almaqam, Saddaadd and Survie. Bellum Justum, Dubai Honour, Tiffany and White Birch are the other defectors.
Last year's winner Jan Brueghel is second favourite for the Group One contest with Convergent, an impressive winner of the John Porter at Newbury, the only other runner at a single-figure price.
Coolmore Coronation Cup latest entries
Amiloc 4 9 2 Mrs David Aykroyd Ralph Beckett
Arabian Force (IRE) 4 9 2 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas
Bay City Roller (IRE) 4 9 2 Victorious Forever George Scott
Calandagan (IRE) 5 9 2 Aga Khan Studs Scea Francis-Henri Graffard France
Convergent (IRE) 4 9 2 Newtown Anner Stud Farm K. R. Burke
Daryz (FR) 4 9 2 Aga Khan Studs Scea Francis-Henri Graffard France
Eydon (IRE) 7 9 2 Prince A. A. Faisal Andrew Balding
Goliath (GER) 6 9 2 Resolute Bloodstock/Baron P. Von Ullmann Francis-Henri Graffard France
Illinois (IRE) 5 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Jan Brueghel (IRE) 5 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Lambourn (IRE) 4 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Lazy Griff (GER) 4 9 2 Middleham Park Racing & Mr G Griffiths Charlie Johnston
Map of Stars 5 9 2 Wathnan Racing Francis-Henri Graffard France
Pride of Arras (IRE) 4 9 2 Mrs David Aykroyd Ralph Beckett
Sunway (FR) 5 9 2 Guy Pariente Holding & Qatar Racing Ltd David Menuisier
Aventure (IRE) 5 8 13 Wertheimer et Frere Christophe Ferland France
Minnie Hauk (IRE) 4 8 13 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
See The Fire 5 8 13 Mr J. C. Smith Andrew Balding
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