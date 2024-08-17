Continuous back to winning ways with Royal Whip strike

Last season’s St Leger winner had only been seen once this term, when fifth in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot behind Isle Of Jura.

He showed he was no back number over middle distances when fifth in the Arc after his Leger heroics and having now notched a win over a mile and a quarter, O’Brien has plenty of options.

Sent off the 4/7 favourite, he held off Trustyourinstinct by half a length under Ryan Moore.

O’Brien said: “We’re delighted with him and he has loads of options now.

“He can go to the Irish Champion, he can go to the (Irish) Leger. He could have a run in the Irish Champion with a view to going to the Arc after it.

“He’s a very versatile horse, a great horse to have.”

When asked if the Long Distance Cup at Ascot could be a possibility, he added: “100 per cent. He can do next year, he can do a Japan Cup. He has so many options.

“Ryan decided to take a lead with him today, he could have popped out and went all the way himself. It was lovely for him.

“He could even go two miles, we’ve never went that far but he could, I’d say. He’s an unusual type of horse.

“He’s a classy horse. He’s genuine and his head is always down.”