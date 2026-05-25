Constitution River remains in contention for the Prix du Jockey Club

O'Brien won the French Classic with St Mark's Basilica in 2021 and with Camille Pissarro last season and is responsible for the ante-post favourite Constitution River.

Some market moves on Sunday suggested Constitution River could be diverted to Epsom but O'Brien revealed he was unaware of such a plan when interviewed at the Curragh on Sunday.

For now, Constitution River remains on course for Chantilly where he is expected to be joined by Hawk Mountain but six other stablemates feature among the 22 possibles at the latest forfeit stage with another due on Tuesday morning.

While O'Brien is potentially mob-handed, Francis Graffard, who has has a season or two to remember, relies on just one entry in Daryzan who would face a big step up in class having only made his debut at Saint-Cloud earlier this month.

Hankelow, a fine third in the Poulains [French Guineas], is on course to return to France and move beyond a mile for the first time for trainer Karl Burke. The Andre Fabre-trained second home, Komorebi, is on course for a rematch.

Latest Paddy Power odds: 7/4 Constitution River, 7/2 Daryzan, 4/1 Hawk Mountain, 10/1 Hankelow and Komorebi, 12s bar