Constitution River denied two stablemates to claim classic glory in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club [French Derby] at Chantilly.
A draw in 15 of 16 presented Ballydoyle and Ryan Moore with a huge dilemma but Constitution River and his team made light of the problem.
There was an even break in the extended 10 furlong contest but while William Buick took Komorebi back and buried the Guineas second in the pack, Moore stayed wide on Constitution River while Wayne Lordan weaved his way through to the front aboard Montreal.
Soon in his slipstream were Christophe Soumillon and the heavily backed Hawk Mountain who were able to claim second on the rail ahead of Hankelow. Moore soon joined them on the outside to ensure that the Aidan O'Brien trio filled the first three places and controlled the race.
Control the race they did as nothing else got into it.
Lordan gradually wound up the pace and Moore could be seen urging Constitution River for greater efforts with 600m to run with Hawk Mountain seemingly going the better of the pair and Montreal showing no signs of stopping.
Stride by stride Constitution River responded for Moore with the pair hitting the front close home, denying Hawk Mountain who claimed second from Montreal to record a remarkable success for the Ballydoyle team, not least given the problems that presented themselves with the draw.
The winning distances were three-quarters of a length and a head with a length and three-quarters back to A Boy Named Susie, trained by O'Brien's son, Donnacha, in fourth.
"What can I say?" O'Brien asked rhetorically on Sky Sports Racing.
"A lot of people put a lot of hard work into him and we're so grateful to them all for making this happen and when it does happen it's incredible. We were obviously delighted with all three horses.
"We knew we had a difficult draw and we weren't sure what was going to happen. Ryan gave him a beautiful ride. Wayne, Christophe and Ryan discussed what they thought would happen and could happen and all the different scenarios and they're the ones that made it happen. We discuss everything a lot and then the lads go out there and they make the decision.
"I think it was an evenly run race and I think everyone had a chance.
"He's a baby still, he was green enough today but he had one easy run around Chester with ease in the ground and to come here in that type of race, going the opposite way on quick ground, he had to learn a lot very quickly. I thought he did brilliant because he did come off the bridle early and he didn't surrender, he kept coming.
"He's a big, powerful horse with loads of scope. We always thought he was very exciting and we still think he is, and we think the second and third are two very good horses. Then Donnacha's horse was fourth and we knew Donnacha really fancied him so what can I say? I'm over the moon."
He's a rare horse
Moore was equally fulsome in his praise, saying: "The draw was a slight concern but I knew I had a very good horse and I had to believe a horse like him will overcome that because he's so straightforward, great speed, good temperament and gets the trip well; I'd say he's quite a special horse really and I think the other two horses in the yard are both Group 1 horses so he was going to have to work to beat them.
"I think he'll improve from today, I think he'll get a bit more experience and improve from this race again.
"I wanted to be in my spot by the time I got to the road crossing but there was no rush, he's got a good mind and it didn't bother him to race without cover, he was relaxed and able to put himself into a position. He was still a little bit green so I expect him to improve from today.
"There could be a point [in stepping him up in trip] at some stage in his career. I think he'd be comfortable coming back in trip and I think he'd be comfortable going further, I think he's quite a rare horse."
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