Constitution Hill raised 7lb to 108 by BHA handicapper following September Stakes fourth

Finishing on the heels of horses rated 111, 114 and 117 in the Group 3 , it looked likely he would be nudged up from his initial rating of 101 and his new mark will force trainer Nicky Henderson's hand.

Jockey Billy Loughnane was pleased with the performance on Saturday despite it being the former Champion Hurdler's first defeat on the Flat, saying that he felt a step up in trip from 1m4f would help the nine-year-old.

Henderson also took the positives from the run, citing 'top-end handicaps' as his likely targets in the autumn, although 0-105 handicaps will be off the agenda now.

The November Handicap at Doncaster does allow horses rated higher than 105 in the Town Moor finale.

If Henderson didn’t want to burden Constitution Hill with a big weight in a handicap there is an option for him at Newmarket’s Cambridgeshire meeting in the Listed Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes, over two miles on September 24.

If that is a trip too far Ascot host the Group 3 BetMGM Cumberland Lodge Stakes over 1m4f on October 3, but it is clear Constitution Hill’s options have been restricted by his new mark.

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