Timeform leave Constitution Hill rating unchanged after Kempton defeat

He had the large ‘P’ attached to the number before Saturday’s race – indicating the horse is capable of much better form. That has now been changed to a small 'p' which signifies he is likely to improve again – perhaps upped in trip.

Nicky Henderson’s charge was an impressive winner on debut at Southwell in February and followed up under a penalty in a similar race at Kempton Park next time.

But he found the Group Three contest on Saturday a much sterner test, finishing fourth of five, around six lengths adrift of the winner Pride Of Arras.

The Timeform report on his performance read: "Up considerably in class, had much more on than the market and pre-race coverage might have suggested and he ran perfectly well, switched here after a planned run in a listed race at Windsor the previous weekend was shelved due to ground concerns, just lacking a turn of foot, connections suggesting he might have needed the run after 5 months off, though that he was reported to have bled clearly might also have been a factor in how he finished.

"Held up, took keen hold, effort over 2f out, not quicken, no extra well inside final 1f. A step up in trip likely to suit him, still with potential on the Flat, despite his age.”