Constitution Hill ‘in terrific form’ with Fighting Fifth return in sight

His unbeaten hurdler has long been National Hunt racing’s flagship name but an interrupted 2023-24 campaign saw him hit the track only once, when defending his Christmas Hurdle crown at Kempton on Boxing Day.

A respiratory problem discovered during a racecourse gallop at the same track scuppered a Champion Hurdle defence at Cheltenham and Constitution Hill then had a spell in a veterinary hospital due to a suspected colic at the end of March.

Having undergone a wind operation during the summer break, the Seven Barrows superstar is building up towards a return in Newcastle’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle on November 30, with his handler pleased by what he is seeing at present.

“Constitution Hill is in great form, we’re ticking along and all is in good shape,” said Henderson.

“Newcastle is the objective and so far so good, we couldn’t be happier, he’s in terrific form.”