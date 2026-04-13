Constitution Hill facing tough task in Group 3 John Porter at Newbury

Constitution Hill features among a potential field of 10 for Saturday's Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes at Newbury, with Paddy Power cutting him to 3/1.

Connections of the nine-year-old have seemingly had this weekend's 12-furlong Group 3, registered as the John Porter, on the agenda since his impressive switch to the Flat at Southwell in February and, having since won well under a penalty at Kempton late last month, Newbury looks the next port of call for local trainer Nicky Henderson. Former Champion Hurdle hero Constitution Hill will not have it all his own way, however, with the William Haggas-trained Al Aasy - an eight-time Group 3 winner including this event in 2021 - also among the entries. Al Aasy, also nine years of age, still commands a BHA rating of 115, a full stone higher than the mark Constitution Hill (101) was given following his wins at Southwell and Kempton, while Karl Burke has entered the 116-rated four-year-old Convergent.

Pride Of Arras pictured winning at York

Haggas has another option in the shape of Tenability, Ralph Beckett could call on the 115-rated Great Voltigeur winner Pride Of Arras, who like Convergent (Clifford Lee) is already jockey up under Rossa Ryan, while Andrew Balding has a couple of highly-rated options with Bellum Justum (108) and Eydon (114) also in the mix. James Owen has entered Burdett Road for owners the Gredley Family, John & Thady Gosden have Lion's Pride (114) in the race, while George Scott could call upon the Bahrain Group 3-winning four-year-old Phantom Flight (111).

Beset is a Listed winner once again, leading home a 1-2 for @JosephOBrien2 in our €50,000 @IrishEBF_ Devoy Stakes pic.twitter.com/7DSKIy6REf — Naas Racecourse (@NaasRacecourse) March 22, 2026

Paddy Power initially made Constitution Hill a 7/1 chance, but have since made the decision to adjust that price to 3s. Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "We originally chalked Constitution Hill up at 7/1, but then got more opinions as it completely divided the trading room, given the uniqueness of the situation, and we have gone on the conservative side now."