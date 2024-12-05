Sporting Life
Constitution Hill on the gallops on Tuesday morning

Constitution Hill doing 'routine work' in preparation for Kempton

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu December 05, 2024 · 3h ago

Nicky Henderson has provided a relatively encouraging update on Constitution Hill, the 2023 winner of the Unibet Champion Hurdle who hasn't been seen in public since Boxing Day last year.

Defending his Christmas Hurdle crown is the current objective with the seven-year-old, who was forced to miss his eagerly-awaited return to action in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle after being found to be lame following a public workout at Newbury.

“We are just working away on Constitution Hill," said the trainer.

"He will be working away this weekend and we have then got another couple of weeks until the Christmas Hurdle (Kempton Park, Boxing Day),” he said.

“Hopefully everything is on schedule. It is just routine work he will be doing at the weekend.”

