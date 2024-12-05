Constitution Hill doing 'routine work' in preparation for Kempton

Nicky Henderson has provided a relatively encouraging update on Constitution Hill, the 2023 winner of the Unibet Champion Hurdle who hasn't been seen in public since Boxing Day last year.
Defending his Christmas Hurdle crown is the current objective with the seven-year-old, who was forced to miss his eagerly-awaited return to action in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle after being found to be lame following a public workout at Newbury.
“We are just working away on Constitution Hill," said the trainer.
"He will be working away this weekend and we have then got another couple of weeks until the Christmas Hurdle (Kempton Park, Boxing Day),” he said.
“Hopefully everything is on schedule. It is just routine work he will be doing at the weekend.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.