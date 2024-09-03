Connections of Matauri Bay eye Group One route

A comfortable winner on his racecourse debut at Leicester, the Lope De Vega colt – who is a brother to Breeders’ Cup winner Aunt Pearl -stepped into Group Three company at the weekend and was clear best of the rest behind John and Thady Gosden’s hot favourite.

The winner appears bound for the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc weekend and while connections of the Ralph Beckett-trained Matauri Bay will consider a rematch in Paris, he also has big-race options on home soil.

Alex Elliott, racing adviser to part-owners Valmont, said: “He ran a very good race. We were a little bit compromised by the draw in the end as we had to sit on the rail, one behind Oisin (Murphy, riding third-placed Royal Playwright) and it’s always very hard to get out from there. We knew that, but we had to kind of ride him that way.

“He ran a bit green when we needed him to kick into gear, but once he got out he motored home. I read that he ran the last two furlongs quicker than the winner and I think Hector (Crouch) was very pleased with everything bar finishing second really.

“We got rated 108 this morning, so it opens a few options moving forward. You’ve got the Futurity Trophy, the Lagardere or the Dewhurst and we’ll probably try to shoot at one of those, I suppose. I wouldn’t be frightened of taking him on again, especially on soft ground, which we think will suit us. It’s nice to have what is looking like a top two-year-old.”