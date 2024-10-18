Connections of Alphonse Le Grande appeal Cesarewitch disqualification

Trained by Cathy O’Leary and ridden by apprentice Jamie Powell, the gelding was first past the post in the handicap highlight, repelling the challenge of Manxman by a nose. It soon became evident Powell may have breached the whip regulations though, with the rider referred to Tuesday’s meeting of the Whip Review Committee.

The WRC concluded Powell had hit his horse 10 times, four strikes above the permitted level and the trigger for automatic disqualification from the race, with Powell also banned for 28 days.

O’Leary, Powell and owners the Bet Small Win Big Syndicate will all contest those penalties at a hearing on a date yet to be decided.

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority said: “Connections and jockey of Alphonse Le Grande have submitted appeals against the Whip Review Committee’s decision to disqualify the horse from the Cesarewitch and suspend jockey, Jamie Powell, for 28 days. We are liaising with parties involved to determine a date for the appeal.”