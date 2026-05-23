Comanche Brave tees up Royal Ascot bit in Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh

Donnacha O'Brien has chartered an unusual route with Comanche Brave - as well as a few planes - with the four-year-old having contested races in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong so far in 2026.

He finished a respectable fifth behind global superstar Ka Ying Rising on the last of them and was made the 7/4 favourite for his domestic return, dropping to Group 2 company, and his supporters never had any real cause for concern as he won by a cosy two lengths.

O'Brien felt the international campaign had been a key factor in Comanche Brave's success, telling Racing TV: "He travels very well, he's a laidback horse when he travels and I think a few races at a high tempo - the sprinters have to get used to that real high tempo and get comfortable at that - have really helped him and that was part of our thinking in taking him abroad; hopefully it will stand him in good stead in the future.

"He's a great horse. This year we wanted to have a go at campaigning him as a sprinter, we've always wanted to try it as he's a horse with a lot of natural pace and as he's matured, he's gotten stronger and seems to be getting better with every start.

"I was a little bit worried about the draw beforehand, I thought they might come stands' side and we'd get stuck on the wing but we got a good start and Ryan [Moore] found a lovely slot so from halfway we were pretty confident.

"The Platinum Jubilee [at Royal Ascot] looks the obvious race after that, he's got loads of pace and I think he'll go there with a live chance."

Sky Bet and Paddy Power make Comanche Brave a 14/1 chance for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.