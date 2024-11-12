Colonel Harry primed for Coral Gold Cup at Newbury

Lambourn handler Snowden plundered his local track’s prestigious feature handicap with the ill-fated Datsalrightgino 12 months ago and there is a similar feel to this year’s bid as Colonel Harry tries to repeat the dose.

Not only does the gelding sport the same colours of the The GD Partnership, but he also follows a similar trajectory into the November 30 contest.

A Grade Two winner over fences at Wetherby last year, he blew away the cobwebs at Carlisle when second in the Colin Parker, and like Datsalrightgino did, the progressive seven-year-old will be testing his stamina over a staying trip for the first time when making the short trip to his home racecourse.

“We were keen to get a prep run into him at Carlisle and he has a similar profile to Datsalrightgino, who won the race last year,” said Snowden.

“Like Colonel Harry, Datsalrightgino was a Grade Two winner as a novice chaser and did most of his running over two and two and a half miles – and I got a prep run into him as well before Newbury.