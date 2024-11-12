Colonel Harry primed for Coral Gold Cup at Newbury

Jamie Snowden will attempt to keep hold of the Coral Gold Cup with Colonel Harry, as 31 names remain in the mix for the Newbury showpiece following the latest entry stage.
Lambourn handler Snowden plundered his local track’s prestigious feature handicap with the ill-fated Datsalrightgino 12 months ago and there is a similar feel to this year’s bid as Colonel Harry tries to repeat the dose.
Not only does the gelding sport the same colours of the The GD Partnership, but he also follows a similar trajectory into the November 30 contest.
A Grade Two winner over fences at Wetherby last year, he blew away the cobwebs at Carlisle when second in the Colin Parker, and like Datsalrightgino did, the progressive seven-year-old will be testing his stamina over a staying trip for the first time when making the short trip to his home racecourse.
“We were keen to get a prep run into him at Carlisle and he has a similar profile to Datsalrightgino, who won the race last year,” said Snowden.
“Like Colonel Harry, Datsalrightgino was a Grade Two winner as a novice chaser and did most of his running over two and two and a half miles – and I got a prep run into him as well before Newbury.
“Stepping up in trip to three miles for the first time in a race like the Coral Gold Cup, it will be a big question mark, like it was with Datsalrightgino last year, but if he does stay, you would like to think there is plenty of room off his handicap mark to improve.
“He goes there in good order and it has always been the idea to step him up to three miles. It’s very exciting, we are very lucky with the team of horses we have and also have a nice young bunch coming through as well.”
Colonel Harry finds himself disputing matters at the head of the betting, with sponsors Coral making him their 8/1 joint favourite alongside Henry de Bromhead’s Irish raider Senior Chief.
Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Broadway Boy is next on the list at 10s, while 12/1 chance Trelawne looks set to carry the hopes of Kim Bailey after he suggested his Cheltenham Festival-winning Chianti Classico may wait for alternative options.
“Colonel Harry made an encouraging reappearance to finish second at Carlisle recently, while Senior Chief was an impressive Cheltenham winner, and that pair currently head the market for this year’s Coral Gold Cup,” said the sponsors' David Stevens.
“Although Chianti Classico has been left in the race, his trainer Kim Bailey has stated he’s very unlikely to line up at Newbury, so we’ve removed the one-time favourite from the betting.”
