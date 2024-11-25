Colonel Harry among 16 left in Coral Gold Cup

The seven-year-old will be bidding to provide trainer Jamie Snowden and owners the GD Partnership with back-to-back victories in the prestigious handicap, having struck gold 12 months ago with Datsalrightgino, who was fatally injured on his next outing at Cheltenham.

Colonel Harry certainly brings strong credentials to the table, having won at Grade Two level and run well in Grade One company as a novice last season, while a comeback second in the Colin Parker Memorial Chase at Carlisle will have blown away any cobwebs.

The Venetia Williams-trained Victtorino, Dan Skelton’s Midnight River and Broadway Boy from Nigel Twiston-Davies’ yard are other leading contenders for the home team, while Irish hopes could be carried by Henry de Bromhead’s Cheltenham winner Senior Chief, Willie Mullins’ Horantzau d’Airy and Grandero Bello, who is set to represent the father and son team of Eddie and Patrick Harty.

The latter was last seen winning over fences at Galway in late October and is being readied for a trip across the Irish Sea.