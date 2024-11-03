Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase report and replay

Marble Sands (15/8) was produced with a well-timed run to land the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle.
Sunday's main event at the Cumbria track featured just four runners after the defection of Grey Dawning and the grey horse who did stand his ground, trained by David Killahena and Graeme McPherson, in the end proved too strong for 11/8 market leader Colonel Harry.
Traprain Law and Top Of The Bill took them along very early on but Jamie Snowden's Colonel Harry was brought through to lead by Gavin Sheehan after jumping the third fence and, after briefly being headed by Traprain Law, was back in front coming to the second-last fence.
He was best away from that obstacle but Traprain Law and Colonel Harry softening each other up from a long way out allowed Kielan Woods to ghost into it on Marble Sands, and a good jump at the last fence propelled him into a narrow advantage.
Marble Sands was kept up to his work on the run-in, pulling nicely clear as Colonel Harry emptied out on his first run of the season, and ultimately had three and three-quarters in hand, with a further two and a half back to Traprain Law (9/2) in third.
