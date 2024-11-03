Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
The stunning Marble Sands
The stunning Marble Sands

Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase report and replay

By Matt Brocklebank
14:45 · SUN November 03, 2024

Marble Sands (15/8) was produced with a well-timed run to land the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle.

Sunday's main event at the Cumbria track featured just four runners after the defection of Grey Dawning and the grey horse who did stand his ground, trained by David Killahena and Graeme McPherson, in the end proved too strong for 11/8 market leader Colonel Harry.

Traprain Law and Top Of The Bill took them along very early on but Jamie Snowden's Colonel Harry was brought through to lead by Gavin Sheehan after jumping the third fence and, after briefly being headed by Traprain Law, was back in front coming to the second-last fence.

He was best away from that obstacle but Traprain Law and Colonel Harry softening each other up from a long way out allowed Kielan Woods to ghost into it on Marble Sands, and a good jump at the last fence propelled him into a narrow advantage.

Marble Sands was kept up to his work on the run-in, pulling nicely clear as Colonel Harry emptied out on his first run of the season, and ultimately had three and three-quarters in hand, with a further two and a half back to Traprain Law (9/2) in third.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING