Colin Keane crowned champion jockey for fourth year in a row in Ireland

Keane took a stranglehold on the championship from August onwards and was able to compete over the last few weeks of the season stress-free.

While he did not manage to win a Group One this season, he did win the Group Two Minstrel Stakes on Zarinsk for his boss Ger Lyons.

With Lyons not as prolific this year as in recent times, Keane struck up relationships with the likes of Noel Meade, Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead, while he also rode six winners for his father, Gerry.

For the second year running, Keane’s closest challenger was Billy Lee.

He said: “I suppose it was a little bit more enjoyable this year, I was certainly able to relax these last few weeks. I got a good lead in August which was a big help and thankfully I was able to win it for a fifth time.

“Unfortunately Ger hasn’t had the firepower that he’s usually had, but thankfully the likes of Noel Meade, my father and Michael O’Callaghan have all chipped in and my agent, Ruaidhri Tierney, has done a great job.

“Zarinsk was a great filly this year, she won her Listed (race), a Group Three and a Group Two and that’s important for a filly like her.

“The highlight would have to be riding a first Royal Ascot winner (Villanova Queen) or riding a winner for my father here on Champions Weekend (Crystal Black) for a great bunch of lads

“Any day you ride a winner, you are enjoying it. I’ll keep going from now to Christmas and then take a break in the new year.”